L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $12.15-12.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.15-$12.55 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of LHX stock traded down $12.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,818,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.59. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

