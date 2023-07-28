LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Invests $396,000 in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $66.89. 319,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,421. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.71. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

