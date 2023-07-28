Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95-5.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE LW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,912. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $74.91 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.