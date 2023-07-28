Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95-5.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE LW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,912. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $74.91 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

