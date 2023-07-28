Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,326 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.81% of Landsea Homes worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 4,103.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 210,116 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 40,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSEA. Barclays raised their price objective on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush began coverage on Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of LSEA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 95,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,063. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $388.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $241.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landsea Homes news, CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,548 shares in the company, valued at $469,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Landsea Homes news, CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,548 shares in the company, valued at $469,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $22,173,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,184,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,381,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 59,999 shares of company stock worth $449,993 in the last 90 days. 66.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

