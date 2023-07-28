Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Landstar System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Landstar System to earn $9.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Up 0.6 %

LSTR traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $201.00. 12,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,307. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.51 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.96 and its 200-day moving average is $181.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Landstar System by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 87,638 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Landstar System by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Landstar System by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,994,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.