Li Auto Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 45,534 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 24,023 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.74.

Li Auto Trading Up 9.6 %

LI stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,491,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,254. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at $29,392,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at $65,069,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 235,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 228,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

