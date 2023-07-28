Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,692,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 160,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 113,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 621,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84,517 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,807.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 79,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 97,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.56. The company had a trading volume of 70,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,326. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

