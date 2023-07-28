Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,400 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 55,296 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 126.8% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 84,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 47,071 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 8,271,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,956,442. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

