Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 68,200 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.21. 830,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

