Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after buying an additional 1,557,688 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 874.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,362,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,157,000 after buying an additional 1,222,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $184,047,000 after buying an additional 932,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SpectralCast restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $114.61. 1,561,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,688. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.23 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

