Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $13.42 Million Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,419,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 504,002 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

