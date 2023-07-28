Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 13.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 104.5% during the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 23.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,991. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.96. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 813.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

