Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 13.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 104.5% during the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 23.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clorox Stock Performance
NYSE:CLX traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,991. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.96. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.30.
Clorox Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 813.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
