Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $7.66 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.6% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $92.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,661. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average is $94.10. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.