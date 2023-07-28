Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $48.52. 2,756,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,529. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.83. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

