Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,656,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,717,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.26. 494,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,224. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.15. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

