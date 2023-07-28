Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $10,199,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.96. 55,454,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,152,051. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $181.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.