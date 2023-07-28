Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $10,199,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of AMD traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.96. 55,454,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,152,051. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $181.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
