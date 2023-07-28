Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,178 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.79 on Friday, hitting $151.93. 7,801,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,472. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

