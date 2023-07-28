Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,528,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,007. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.