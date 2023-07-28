Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes $944,000 Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 774,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,084. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

