Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.23. 20,668,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,130,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.