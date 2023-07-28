Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 119,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,231 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

