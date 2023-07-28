Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.84. The stock had a trading volume of 683,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,862. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

