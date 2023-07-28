Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

LECO stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $199.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,367. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.35. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $120.01 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 179.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 195.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

