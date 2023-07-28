LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $11.78

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $11.40. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 12,765 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 23rd.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group ( NYSE:LVWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Featured Stories

