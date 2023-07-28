LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) is Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up approximately 2.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of LKQ worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 204.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,565. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.26. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

