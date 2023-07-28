Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given a C$133.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Desjardins set a C$133.00 price objective on Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$141.81.

L traded up C$0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$117.56. The company had a trading volume of 96,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,733. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.10. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$105.57 and a one year high of C$129.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$119.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.95.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C($0.01). Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 7.6177215 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

