Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

LOGI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,919. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.88. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $73.70.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Logitech International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

