Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. Luxfer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.88-$1.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LXFR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Luxfer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 169,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,806. The company has a market capitalization of $348.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Luxfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Further Reading

