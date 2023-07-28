Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.24

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.24 and last traded at $66.18, with a volume of 425966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading

