Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.03 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,209.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $102,420,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,269.4% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 159,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,696,000 after acquiring an additional 148,083 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 10.5% during the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 324.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.88. 459,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,044. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $417.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.12 and a 200 day moving average of $330.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

