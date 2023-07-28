Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $302.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,312. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.