Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $3.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $276.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

