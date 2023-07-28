Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,618,000 after purchasing an additional 178,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PH traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $397.31. The company had a trading volume of 586,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,434. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $409.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

