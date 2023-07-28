Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $484.00 at Raymond James

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $416.00 to $484.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.85.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.5 %
MLM stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $447.27. The stock had a trading volume of 171,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,565. The business has a 50-day moving average of $434.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $298.32 and a 52-week high of $463.41.
Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
