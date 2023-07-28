Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $484.00 at Raymond James

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $416.00 to $484.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.85.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

MLM stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $447.27. The stock had a trading volume of 171,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,565. The business has a 50-day moving average of $434.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $298.32 and a 52-week high of $463.41.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.