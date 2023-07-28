Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $550.00 at Truist Financial

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $446.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

NYSE MLM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $444.43. 232,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,966. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $298.32 and a 52-week high of $463.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 26.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,003,000 after purchasing an additional 174,835 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

