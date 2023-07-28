MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $121.83

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.83 and last traded at $121.44, with a volume of 262033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

MasTec Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MasTec by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

