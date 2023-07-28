Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.11.

Shares of MA traded down $7.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $394.56. 3,562,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

