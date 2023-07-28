Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Decreased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,467 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.2% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $88,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE MA traded down $7.85 on Thursday, hitting $394.56. 3,562,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19. The company has a market cap of $373.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.24.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.11.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

