Medallion Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 15,383 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,152% compared to the typical daily volume of 683 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 43,383 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 68,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2,321.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 49,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

MFIN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. 196,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $219.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $63.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

