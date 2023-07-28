Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded up $13.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.48. The company had a trading volume of 39,167,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,153,031. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.07. The firm has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

