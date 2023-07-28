Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Metals Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of MTAL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. 1,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. Metals Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $12.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metals Acquisition
Metals Acquisition Company Profile
Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.
