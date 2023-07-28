Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MTAL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. 1,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. Metals Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

