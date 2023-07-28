ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.63

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.63 and last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 63317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MODV. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

ModivCare Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $625.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55.

Insider Activity

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $663.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 108,145 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,726,277.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,507,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,813,653. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 193,233 shares of company stock worth $10,396,322. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 1,228.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ModivCare by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ModivCare by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

