Morgan Stanley Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $118.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.14.

Shares of CHKP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.52. The stock had a trading volume of 266,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,565. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.21 and its 200 day moving average is $126.70.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after buying an additional 188,507 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

