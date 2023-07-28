Morgan Stanley Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $118.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.14.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CHKP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.52. The stock had a trading volume of 266,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,565. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.21 and its 200 day moving average is $126.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after buying an additional 188,507 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
