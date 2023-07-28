Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 150 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Blackstone by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.22.

Blackstone stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $104.31. 1,283,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.40. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 198.79%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

