National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$105.71.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$102.45 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.16 and a 52-week high of C$104.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$98.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$98.97.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C($0.02). National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 10.0522167 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.82%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

