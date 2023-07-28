National Bankshares Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$175.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GIB.A has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$133.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$155.36.

CGI Stock Performance

GIB.A opened at C$130.28 on Monday. CGI has a 12-month low of C$100.74 and a 12-month high of C$142.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$138.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$130.74.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

