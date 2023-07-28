NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) & GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Head-To-Head Analysis

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of GrafTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of NET Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of GrafTech International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of NET Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GrafTech International and NET Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International 23.86% 87.51% 15.90% NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

GrafTech International has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GrafTech International and NET Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech International 0 4 1 0 2.20 NET Power 0 1 2 0 2.67

GrafTech International presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.17%. NET Power has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.55%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NET Power is more favorable than GrafTech International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GrafTech International and NET Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International $1.28 billion 1.01 $382.96 million $0.97 5.19 NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

GrafTech International has higher revenue and earnings than NET Power.

Summary

GrafTech International beats NET Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrafTech International

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.

About NET Power

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc., a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

