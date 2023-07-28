NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) PT Lowered to $55.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.
NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance
NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,492. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NexPoint Residential Trust
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Biotech & Healthcare Meet AI: Stocks Soar On Innovation Potential
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.