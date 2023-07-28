NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) PT Lowered to $55.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,492. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 63,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,639,000 after purchasing an additional 47,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 72,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.