NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NXGN. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NXGN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 539.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 49.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. 78.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

