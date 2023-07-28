NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

NXGN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. 294,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,047. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.67 and a beta of 1.02. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.